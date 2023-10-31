Choreo LLC Buys 44,071 Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,707 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in HMN Financial were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in HMN Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in HMN Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

HMN Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HMNF opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. HMN Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $23.00.

HMN Financial Dividend Announcement

HMN Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

(Free Report)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.