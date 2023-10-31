Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,806 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,254,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.72.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.