DuPont de Nemours (DD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

