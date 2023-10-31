PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PCH stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $41.92 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PCH. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $129,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 674.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,166,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,021,000 after buying an additional 421,565 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,606,000 after buying an additional 361,983 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

