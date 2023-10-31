W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.64. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.071 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Scotiabank dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

