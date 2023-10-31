Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share.
Boise Cascade Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE BCC opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $112.58.
Boise Cascade Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 139.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 41,433 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $420,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.
Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.
