Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BCC opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $112.58.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 8,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $928,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 8,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $928,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $2,045,908. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 139.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 41,433 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $420,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

View Our Latest Report on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.