American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,909 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $143.27 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $138.77 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average of $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

