Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,821 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 108,355 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.15. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

