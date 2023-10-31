107,233 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 107,233 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CLF opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLF

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.