Adviser Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 278.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

