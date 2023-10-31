Seascape Capital Management Sells 423 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 360.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Kroger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

