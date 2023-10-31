Seascape Capital Management Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

