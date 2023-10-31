Seascape Capital Management Invests $108,000 in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000.

Shares of ESBA opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

