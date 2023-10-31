Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.43 million.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLOW traded down $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,469. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $562.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $207.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 79.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLOW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLOW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.