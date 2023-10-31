EcoSynthetix (ECO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd.

EcoSynthetix last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of C$3.97 million during the quarter.

EcoSynthetix Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of EcoSynthetix stock traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.96. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,820. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.44. The company has a market cap of C$173.84 million, a P/E ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.75. EcoSynthetix has a 1-year low of C$2.46 and a 1-year high of C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 36.54 and a quick ratio of 12.67.

About EcoSynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

