EcoSynthetix (ECO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd.
EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of C$3.97 million during the quarter.
EcoSynthetix Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of EcoSynthetix stock traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.96. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,820. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.44. The company has a market cap of C$173.84 million, a P/E ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.75. EcoSynthetix has a 1-year low of C$2.46 and a 1-year high of C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 36.54 and a quick ratio of 12.67.
About EcoSynthetix
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
