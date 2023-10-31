Sabre (SABR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Sabre to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $737.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.50 million. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. 129,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510,500. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. Sabre has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,309.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 175,000 shares of company stock worth $936,250 and have sold 300,000 shares worth $1,570,000. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sabre by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sabre by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sabre by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

