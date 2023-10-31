Kaman (KAMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Kaman has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.29-$0.56 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.51 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, analysts expect Kaman to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KAMN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,862. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 882.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KAMN shares. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

