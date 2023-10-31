Intact Financial (IFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Intact Financial to post earnings of C$1.52 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$5.49 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

TSE IFC traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$193.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,045. The firm has a market cap of C$34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$182.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$209.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$196.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$198.10.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 61.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFC. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$222.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. CIBC set a C$225.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities set a C$220.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$225.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$220.91.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

