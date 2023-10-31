OraSure Technologies (OSUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OraSure Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ OSUR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $381.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.05.
Institutional Trading of OraSure Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on OraSure Technologies
About OraSure Technologies
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OraSure Technologies
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.