OraSure Technologies (OSUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OSUR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $381.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 527,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,876,000 after acquiring an additional 358,387 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a "c" rating to a "d+" rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

