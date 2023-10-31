Marcus (MCS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Marcus had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $207.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.59 million. On average, analysts expect Marcus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Price Performance

Shares of MCS stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,315. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Marcus Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -174.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marcus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marcus

Institutional Trading of Marcus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,713 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 40.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.