Scholar Rock (SRRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Scholar Rock to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Scholar Rock to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 57,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,837. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Scholar Rock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 2,199,931 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,091,526.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,239,744.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 2,189,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,971.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 2,199,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $15,091,526.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,239,744.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Scholar Rock by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 716.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

