Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.27. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. On average, analysts expect Climb Global Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLMB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.90. 9,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Climb Global Solutions has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $18,478,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,373,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

