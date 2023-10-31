Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Claris Advisors LLC MO’s 6th Largest Position

Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 6.9% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned about 0.18% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

