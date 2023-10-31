Claris Advisors LLC MO Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Claris Advisors LLC MO lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.5% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

