Claris Advisors LLC MO Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20.

