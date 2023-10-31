Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.78 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $3.98 or 0.00011625 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $27.33 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00033401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00023726 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003104 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 508,576,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,694,794 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

