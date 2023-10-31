Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,164 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of META stock opened at $300.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

