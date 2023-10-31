Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Increased by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

