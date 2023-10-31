Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.6% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.93. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $143.16 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

