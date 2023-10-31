Warner Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Warner Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $197.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.04 and a 52-week high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

