Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 157 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 77.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,469.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,528.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,526.61. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $40.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $13,922,106. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

