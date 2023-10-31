Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,125,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,419,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,575,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,502,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,499,000 after buying an additional 40,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after buying an additional 925,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $120.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average of $127.95. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $100.53 and a 12 month high of $138.85.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 42.16%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.