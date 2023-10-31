Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Invests $202,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,395,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $315.84 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

