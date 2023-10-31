Rathbones Group PLC Invests $3.51 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

