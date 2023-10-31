iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

