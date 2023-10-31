Rathbones Group PLC Sells 1,500 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after buying an additional 163,118 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 91,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,970,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE BNS opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7801 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

