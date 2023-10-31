iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWP stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $80.51 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

