Adviser Investments LLC Invests $3.28 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

