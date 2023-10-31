G999 (G999) Price Up 33.7% Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $292.34 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00033401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00023726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000111 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

