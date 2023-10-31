Uniswap Market Cap Reaches $2.45 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00012174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and approximately $121.67 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00203731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011539 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.17442717 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 839 active market(s) with $117,742,442.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

