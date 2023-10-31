Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $31.66 million and $48,529.01 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00083291 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00043270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

