Binance USD (BUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.03 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $2.03 billion and $449.72 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Binance USD

Binance USD was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 2,024,712,755 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

