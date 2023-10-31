Wedbush Cuts HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target to $6.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HMST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HomeStreet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $85.87 million, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $30.15.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). HomeStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $53.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

