Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $42.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WDC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.21.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $47.14.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Western Digital by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

