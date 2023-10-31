Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1,438.5% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 691,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,499,000 after buying an additional 646,212 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 805.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 466,898 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,540,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,515,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,933,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,769,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Credicorp Price Performance
BAP stock opened at $125.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.63. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $160.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.07.
Credicorp Profile
Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.
