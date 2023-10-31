West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $237,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,912,000 after purchasing an additional 541,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 359,021 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,770,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $319.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.99 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

