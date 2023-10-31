Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.77.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $367.77 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $426.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

