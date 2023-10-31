Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,579,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 989,108 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,383,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,017,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 375,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 125,660 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RTO stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.