Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.8% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 180,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 43,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 35.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE JCI opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

