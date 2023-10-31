Park Place Capital Corp Sells 498 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

NVS stock opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

